Congratulations to Amy Willerton and her fiance Daniel Day, who have welcomed their first child – two weeks after Amy's due date.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star shared her happy news on Instagram on Saturday, but has yet to reveal the gender or name of her newborn.

Uploading an adorable black and white image of the little one’s feet, Amy gushed, ‘You’re REAL #lovebubble #newborn #newarrival #cocoonababy #imsoinlove.’

Fans of the TV star were quick to send their messages of congratulations, with one penning, ‘Huge huge congratulations darling!!!!!! So pleased for you ❤️❤️❤️.’ Another added, ‘Ohh how lovely congratulations new mum . The most special day of your life 💕💕💕.’

News of Amy and Daniel’s first child comes after she revealed she was two weeks past her due date, and that she had been the victim of a mugging.

Sharing a photo of her fiancé Daniel Day and their dog, Amy wrote, ‘Are we still #waiting ? #babywatch2020 To the dude that robbed me , I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do. But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone ( that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life.

‘I was #41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly – that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.’

She continued, ‘I was terrified of birth… But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it. My #hynobirthing tracks , the playlist I made to keep myself calm , the notes I wrote to myself , all lost😞… little things but they meant a lot to me.

‘So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months, even years before she became pregnant – there is always a journey to motherhood and it’s often a silent one. Be nice to her , offer her your seat on the tube, and help her if she is struggling as I know I have often found it very to difficult ask for help but I’ve never been this vulnerable before.. #babyonboard #pregnancy #motherhood #bekind.’

Huge congratulations to the new parents!