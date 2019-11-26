The Corrs singer Andrea Corr has spoken about the ‘devastating’ miscarriages she endured before she became a mother.

During an appearance on This Morning, she admitted that it was a ‘very lonely’ experience struggling with her fertility. As a result, she started to believe she’d never have children.

Andrea Corr now has two children with husband Brett Desmond, seven-year-old Jean and five-year-old Brett Jr, but admitted that she was forced to suffer in silence.

Speaking to Holly and Phillip, she said, “It’s too big a part of my own spiritual evolution to exclude from my memoir. I had five miscarriages. The first two were the most devastating, as I didn’t have Jean and Brett then.

“And I didn’t know if I’d ever be a mother. It is a very lonely place to be… nobody knows about what is not visibly there.”

Recently, she told the Daily Mail’s You magazine that she was eager to become a mother after marrying Brett.

She said, “Every time, no matter how often it happens, as soon as you discover you’re pregnant, you so quickly go into the mode of hoping and dreaming for this child – and then suddenly it’s all gone.

“Every time I’d feel so sad for a life that wasn’t there any more and also really frightened that this was it. That I’d always miscarry.”

Andrea Corr has opened up about her painful experiences in her new memoir Barefoot Pilgrimage. She has insisted that the book is “not a pop star’s autobiography”.

According to Amazon, the memoir is, ‘a very personal – at times very funny, at times deeply moving – book from an iconic figure in popular music.’

An excerpt from her autobiography was published in the Sunday Independent’s Life magazine. It reads, “I have miscarried five times.

“The first and second the most devastating, as I could not see yet what…who, I would later be blessed with.

“I walked and I prayed. And my mother-in-law, Pat (a blessing in herself) prayed and lit a candle for us every day.”