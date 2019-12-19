‘It’s official!’ Andrea McLean shares big family news in sweet Instagram post

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean shared some big family news on Instagram this week.

Taking to Instagram, Andrea McLean uploaded two photographs to welcome the family’s new addition. This follows the big news that the presenter announced to the Loose Women panel in the summer.

In her caption, Andrea wrote, ‘It’s official! Teddy the dog has made his magazine debut, exclusively in this week’s @hellomag 🐶.’

She added, ‘Alright, it isn’t ALL about how we went from fostering to adopting him from @battersea it’s about our lovely blended family and spending Christmas together.

‘It was so great to get everyone in one place all scrubbed up and looking glam, thank you @nickyjohnston for the beautiful photos – that’s our Christmas card sorted!’

It’s so lovely to see that Andrea went through with adopting another dog, following the sad passing of the family dog Jackson last year.

Fans were delighted to meet Teddy, with Andrea’s comments quickly being flooded with kind words for the family, and especially for the new pup.

One fan wrote, ‘Oh my goodness he is a little Teddy as well, he’s adorable.’

Another added, ‘What a little cutie pie 🐶.’

And a third said, ‘A little scene stealer!’

Fans got their first sneak peak of Teddy in early December, with Andrea sharing a photo of her, Nick and the new pup out on a walk.

Introducing Teddy to the world, Andrea McLean wrote, ‘What weekends are all about… getting wrapped up warm, going for long muddy walks with a dog who thinks he’s WAY bigger than he really is.

‘Teddy is a Labrador is Cavapoo clothing! 😁 Finishing off in a dog-friendly pub. And a husband who is now fast asleep on the sofa after all that fresh air. I’m so happy that we are a dog family again…’

We absolutely love Teddy and can’t wait to see more pupdates soon!