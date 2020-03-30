Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry expecting first child

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Apprentice star Michelle Dewberry is pregnant with her first child.

The businesswoman, who won on the career-centric reality show with Sir Alan Sugar back in 2006, took to her personal Facebook page to reveal the exciting news to her friends and loved ones.

‘Never being one to follow the easy route in life,’ she wrote alongside a snap of her baby scan, ‘trust me to be pregnant during a global pandemic!’.

Revealing that she’s around four and a half months through her pregnancy, the expectant mum continued, ‘We’re halfway through now.

‘Bubba is happy, healthy, well and I’m pleased to report – totally oblivious to the toilet roll shortage going on in the outside world’.

The TV star didn’t confirm how she became pregnant but she had revealed earlier in the year that she was looking to conceive with the help of a sperm donation clinic.

While hosting Sky News debate programme The Pledge, she said, “I don’t have a partner and I want to be a mum.

“So I’m going through the process of looking at sperm donor and in this country there is a law where when the children get to 18 they have the legal right to access various identifying information about the father.”

The TV star went on to open up about how she would feel about a sperm donor if she were to have a baby this way, adding, “So in this country when you do a donor you have to log identifying information and non-identifying information and when the child reaches 16 and 18, depending on the differences of the information, your child has a right to find out essentially who their father is.

“And for me personally I’m in this really complex situation. I wouldn’t regard the donor as my children’s father.”

Big congratulations to the mum-to-be on her lovely news!