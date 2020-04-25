We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner has revealed that he is expecting his first child.

The business owner, who was known for his chatty demeanour and charming sales tactics while on the popular show last year, took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to announce the exciting news that his girlfriend Sinéad is pregnant with the couple’s first child together.

Posting a series of snaps of the couple looking lovingly into each others eyes and beaming at the camera as they hold up a photo of their lovely baby scan, the dad-to-be wrote, ‘BEST NEWS! Just wanted to let you know that Sinéad & I are expecting a little baby! It works 😂‘.

The TV star revealed that the couple’s baby is due to make an arrival later this year in the autumn.

‘Due date is 23rd October,’ he continued. ‘We are super excited! Thought I would send a little post to make you smile 😊

‘Hope you all have a great day! We are absolutely over the moon! Thomas & Sinéad #BoshBaby xxxxx‘.

Fans were thrilled for the reality star, who rose to fame when he appeared on Sir Alan Sugar’s BBC competition show last year.

Thomas even joked that he may make the renowned businessman godfather of his unborn child, adding, ‘I wonder if @Lord_Sugar wants be a godfather’.

‘Yeassssss let’s hope we get Sineads looks!!! Congrats buddy,’ wrote the Londoner’s Apprentice co-star Lewis Ellis.

‘Congratulations to you both x,’ wrote businesswoman and interviewer on final round of the TV show Claudine Collins.

Another commented while making a joke in reference to Thomas’s season of the Apprentice, writing about a toy that the businessman tried to sell while appearing on the show.

Posting a photo of the toy that the contestant and his team name Tommy, the follower quipped, ‘If only there were a toy on the market that could double up as a friend….’.

Big congratulations to the parents-to-be on their exciting news!