We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans may have missed an adorable detail in Meghan Markle and son Archie’s sweet video.

Master Archie Harrison celebrated his first birthday yesterday and in honour of the special day his parents released an adorable video of the little one.

But it seems there may be a sweet little detail that viewers might have missed.

In other royal news, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a lovely tribute in honour of baby Archie.

Baby Archie celebrated his first birthday yesterday alongside mum and dad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his new Californian home.

And to mark the special day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a lovely video of the now one-year-old.

In the video shared through non-profit organisation Save The Children, proud mum Meghan can be seen holding baby Archie and reading a book to him as dad Prince Harry films and encourages the little one.

But there’s an adorable detail in the clip that fans may have missed.

On the book that the Duchess is reading to Archie, Duck! Rabbit!, there is a small sticker that can been on the front cover, reading ‘Archie’s Book Club’, suggesting that the read had been gifted by TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The TV presenter, who started her famous book club back in 1996, previously revealed that she would love to make sure that the Sussexes’ little one was well read.

“I have a standard gift that I do for people I really care about,” she told Access Hollywood, “this baby will have enough new books to last a lifetime”.

The talk show host has been a big supporter of the royal couple, telling TMZ, “I support them one thousand per cent.

“Who doesn’t feel what that takes to make that decision to give up everything you’ve known your whole life to say I’m going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the truest vision for myself? Who are any of us to stand in judgement of that?”.