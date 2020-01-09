Archie and his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be ‘stepping back’ from the royal family. And fans are now questioning what is next for him.

Archie and his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be making a move away from the royal family as the Sussxes decide to ‘step back as senior royal’.

And now fans are questioning what will be next for baby Archie as the Duke and Duchess announce plans to split their time between the UK and North America.

In other royal news, Meghan Markle made an adorable revelation about little Archie as the Sussex family returned from their six-week break in Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced yesterday evening that they would be taking a ‘step back’ from the royal family.

Taking to their Instagram account, they shared the announcement with their over 10 million followers, writing, ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen’.

So what will be next for baby Archie?

Harry and Meghan revealed that they plan to split their time between the UK and North America to give eight-month-old son Archie ‘geographic balance‘.

‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America,’ they wrote, ‘continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

‘This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity’.

But this cross-Atlantic decision could have repercussions for little Archie’s future education.

With the Sussexes splitting their time between the two continents, it would mean that Archie would be unable to go down the traditional schooling route that the royal family usually take.

And it seems like the parents have already made the decision to break the mould when it comes to their son’s education.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that the Duke and Duchess have already been considering sending Archie to an American school in order to reflect Meghan’s “cultural heritage”.

Speaking to MarieClaire.com, Katie said, “The Sussexes have established something of a pattern of doing things their own way, and so it’s very possible that we could see them break the mold when it comes to educating Archie.”

“Harry went to Eton, which he didn’t love, and so he may not want Archie to go there.

“I think they might choose a co-ed school and possibly even an American school,” continued the royal author.

“I’m told Meghan is keen to ensure that her culture and heritage is reflected in the way they bring up their son.

“Archie will celebrate Independence Day and Thanksgiving along with the major British festivities and holidays, so there is every chance they could be considering an international school.”