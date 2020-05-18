How Archie Harrison spent his first birthday with his two best friends

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The young royal celebrated out in his new Californian home with mum Meghan Markle and dad Prince Harry.

Archie Harrison celebrated his first birthday earlier this month just weeks after moving over to Los Angeles with his mum and dad Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

And it sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged quite the celebration for the little one.

According to People magazine, the Sussexes are staying in an LA home owned by American actor and producer Tyler Perry, having moved over from Vancouver back in March.

And now a source has revealed the lovely celebration that the proud parents put on for their young son.

The Duke and Duchess reportedly put together a “really simple but incredibly joyous” party as the three Sussexes video called the little one’s family and godparents.

“Meghan made the cake — strawberries and cream,” revealed the source. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons”.

And the source also revealed that Harry, Meghan and little Archie spent the day at home with their dogs, adding that Archie is “best friends with his dogs”.

“They make him laugh and are gentle with him,” explained the source.

In honour of the young royal’s first birthday, parents Prince Harry and Duchess shared a lovely video of their son to mark the occasion.

Charity Save The Children shared the clip of Duchess Meghan reading a book to Archie, alongside the caption, ‘Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday.

‘”Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!

‘Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit” by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks).

‘As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection.’

‘Together, we can help families get through this‘.