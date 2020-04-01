How Archie Harrison will be spending his first birthday next month

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The young royal headed out to Canada with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, back in November and hasn’t been back to the UK since.

In other royal news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded to Donald Trump’s comments about their move to LA.

Archie Harrison will be celebrating his first birthday next month, as he turns one on 6th May.

And it sounds like his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have planned a lovely celebration for him.

A source has revealed to American magazine US Weekly, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning not just one but two fun-filled parties for the little one.

Young Archie will reportedly be having one celebration with family and friends over in North America and another over here in the UK.

It has already been revealed that Archie will be visiting the UK with the Duke and Duchess in the summer to spend time with the Queen at Balmoral, and it sounds like this is when the little one’s birthday celebrations will be taking place.

The source revealed that the Sussexes will be “celebrating at Queen Elizabeth II’s Scottish estate, Balmoral…and have talked to the Queen about having a picnic on the grounds.”

The source also said that the monarch is “very excited” to see her great-grandson and celebrate his first birthday with him.

Archie is sure to love celebrating in estate’s gardens, as the source revealed that he is already a big fan of the outdoors.

“Archie loves being outside,” said the source. “He gets so excited at seeing all the trees. Now that he’s just walking, he’s into everything—he’ll often end up covered in mud!”

It is thought that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will be celebrating with Archie over in America, as well as the former Suits actress’s close friends Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer.