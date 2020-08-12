Argos’ best back to school backpacks – including Nike, Marvel and Frozen

With children across the country going back to school next month, you might be looking for a new school backpack for the autumn term. And Argos has some great deals on popular designs!
Argos is offering a wide range of backpacks and school bags, featuring designs from popular brands.
We’re sure these designs will make back to school more exciting for your children!
From sportswear brand Nike to the much-loved Marvel franchise, we’ve put together a list of some of the bestsellers.
If you’re on the hunt for school uniform too, we’ve also got a great guide to the best school uniform deals for 2020.
But if it’s backpacks you’re after, scroll down for some of the best deals and designs that Argos has to offer.
Argos’ best back to school backpacks
Pokemon Pokeball Backpack
This is a great option for your little Pokemon trainers!
Argos is selling an 8 litre backpack designed like a Pokeball, which is a great choice for gaming fans.
It's got plenty of space for essentials, both for school and on the go.
Price: £12.75
Harry Potter Deluxe Backpack
Potterheads everywhere will love this satchel style backpack, in the classic Gryffindor colours.
The backpack features magnetic buckle fastening front pocket, double zip with protection flap, inside laptop compartment, and side storage pockets.
It's got an 11.5 litre capacity, so there's plenty of room for the classroom or school trips.
Nike Elemental Backpack
If your child is into sportswear, then they'll definitely love the Nike Elemental Backpack.
According to Argos, the backpack has a 'durable design' and 'features 2 zippered compartments to keep your stuff secure.'
It also has a zippered main compartment, and a zippered front pocket for extra storage.
The backpack is comfortable and has padded straps, making it easy to carry around all day.
There's plenty of room too, with Argos confirming the bag has a 20 litre capacity.
Disney Frozen Backpack
If you're a parent, there's a chance you're very familiar with Disney's Frozen by now!
The award-winning animation has captivated children everywhere, with the sequel now available via Disney Plus.
Perfect for the term ahead, this six litre backpack features an Anna and Elsa design, with plenty of storage space.
The backpack has 2 external pockets, an adjustable padded shoulder strap and a laptop compartment.
Marvel Avengers All Print Backpack
With The Avengers dominating the box office, children everywhere are loving the iconic superheroes.
And now they can take them to school, thanks to Marvel's Avengers All Print Backpack.
It features prints of iconic characters such as Captain America, Hulk and Iron Man.
Better yet, the bag is currently on sale for just £7.50, so it's a real back to school bargain!
According to Argos, the bag 'has a large zipped compartment that is ideal for carrying everything from books to PE kit'.
My Little Pony Backpack
Finally, My Little Pony fans will love Argos' new offering.
It's pastel pink and features many of the show's much loved characters.
This backpack has a main compartment for larger items, a front pocket for smaller ones and a mesh side pocket for a water bottle or pencil case. Its total capacity comes to 8 litres.