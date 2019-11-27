Black Friday 2019: Argos unveils new toy discount code

Toys are a big part of Christmas for kids and one retailer is starting its Black Friday discounts early.

Argos has unveiled a “Crazy Code” deal which offers discounts on popular toys – using the code PEPPA20.

You can get a Peppa Pig Kitchen which was £60, but is now £48.

This is one of our Black Friday deals.

Argos has revealed a special discount code, ahead of its Black Friday sale.

The deal offers huge savings on popular toys such as Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets.

It’s part of a new “Crazy Codes” promotion launched by the retailer – which is new for 2019.

Every Wednesday – until December 24 – Argos will drop a new code, so customers can get discounts across the store.

These unique codes can be used online at online at the retailer’s site.

Currently, the promotional code is PEPPA20 – simply add it at the checkout and the reduction will automatically be applied.

These promotions will extend across a wide range of toys, which means there will be plenty of deals for children of all ages and adults, too.



A selection of Peppa Pig products have some brilliant savings, as a result – like the Peppa Pig Kitchen which is reduced to £48, from £60, when the code is added.

Likewise, the Peppa Pig Air Peppa Jet goes down to £16, from £20, after applying the code at the checkout.

There are plenty of Pokemon treats, too.

The Limited Edition Card Tin Assortment has been reduced to £21, from £16.80, along with the Pokemon Trading Card Theme Deck which is now £10.40, reduced from £13.

Don’t be alarmed if the discount doesn’t pop up when you’re on the website – just be sure to add the code at the checkout!

For Black Friday last year, Argos offered a 20% discount on all furniture and gave customers who spent more than £100 a £10 voucher at checkout.

It seems this is just the beginning of some brilliant deals from Argos.

Stay tuned for some more great discounts.