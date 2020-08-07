Argos reveals most wanted toy for Christmas 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We know it's August, but it's never too early to be thinking about Christmas right? If you are preparing in advance, Argos has revealed its most coveted toy for Christmas 2020.

According to Argos, time spent at home during lockdown has generated a strong sense of nostalgia for our favourite Christmas toys.

As a result of this, they’re expecting parents to choose toys based on their own fond childhood memories.

Research revealed that half (50 per cent) of parents reminisced about their old toys at some point during the nationwide lockdown, and more than one fifth (22 per cent) plan to gift their child something that conjures memories of their own childhood this Christmas.

Based on research, Argos has listed the top toys they’re expecting to perform well for Christmas 2020. These include franchises that are still iconic today, such as Star Wars, as well as more modern choices.

Many parents had toy dolls when they were children, making Argos’ top pick their Design A Friend doll.

Created by toy manufacturer Chad Valley, the Design A Friend Doll is expected to do well this festive season.

This 18 inch doll comes with its own miniature doll, wearing matching outfits and complete with a cute backdrop and charm bracelet.

It’s currently on sale, reduced from £60 to £27.99. So worth grabbing ahead of December!

Other popular toys include various LEGO sets, which have definitely stood the test of time.

Argos is currently selling a LEGO Super Mario Adventures set, which combines both LEGO and Nintendo.

Following the success of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, Argos have predicted that their toy The Child (or Baby Yoda) might be a hit this year.

And it’s absolutely adorable, so we can see why children everywhere might want one!

So even though Christmas is a while away, hopefully Argos’ picks might inspire you!

Will you be buying any of these? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!