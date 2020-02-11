We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all parents of Disney obsessed children.

George at Asda has launched a range of Disney themed bed sets- and they couldn’t be cuter.

The sweet bed spreads are the perfect addition to the bedroom of any Disney-loving little one.

They come complete with a reversible duvet cover as well as an adorable pillow case.

In a range of designs, including Lady and the Tramp, Toy Story, Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Frozen and of course, Mickey and Mini Mouse, the sets are a quick and easy way to add a touch of Disney magic to your kid’s bedtime.

They’re not mega expensive, either, with a duvet and pillow case combo costing between £15 and £17.

There’s also a Mickey Mouse shaped scatter cushion on offer for £8, featuring a funky white and gold polka dot pattern.

For the Frozen-mad child in your life, there’s the option to pair an adorable sheet covered in the faces of Ana and Elsa with the massive range of Frozen duvet covers and pillow cases on offer.

SHOP NOW: Frozen Bed Sheet Frozen Sheet Perfect for Frozen lovers.

If your kid is more of a Buzz Lightyear and Woody fanatic, there’s a variety of covers featuring all the best characters from the smash hit movie franchise.

Plus there’s covers featuring all the classic Disney princesses and all of Disney’s cutest animals. In honesty, you’re spoiled for choice.

Naturally, anything Disney themed goes down a storm when it hits the shelves, so it’s no wonder these sets have already received plenty of rave reviews.

SHOP NOW: Toy Story Bed Set Toy Story Bed Set To infinity and to bed...

‘My little boy LOVES his toy story bedding. There are so many toy story bedding sets around but this is the nicest I’ve seen,’ one worte.

‘Bought a couple of weeks ago, my daughter is obsessed with the lion king and loves Nala. She won’t let me put any other covers on (so I have to wash and dry it in the same day!). Easy to clean, soft and lightweight,’ penned another.

‘Bought this for my granddaughter, her little face lit up, she jumped up and down clapping, squealing with excitement,’ a third happy shopper sweetly explained.