Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross expecting second child together

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross are expecting their second child together.

The singer-songwriter, who is the younger sister of singer and reality star Jessica Simpson, took to her Instagram page to announce that she is pregnant.

Alongside a sweet photo of the couple beaming into the camera while holding up a Clearblue pregnancy test that read ‘Pregnant’, Ashlee wrote, ‘We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone.

‘Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed’.

Opening up about being pregnant during the coronavirus lockdown, Ashlee added, ‘During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund.

‘Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair, taking to the post with thousands of likes and comments.

‘Yay!!!!🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Congratulations 🍾 🤗🤗 so happy for you guys!!!!!,’ wrote one, while another echoed, ‘Yayyyy!!! Cannot wait to meet baby!!! Congratulations!! 🙌🏼’.

‘So excited for the both of you!!! 🥰🥰🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,’ commented another, ‘sending all my love’.

Others added, ‘Yay!!! So happy for you both guys!!!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’, ‘beyond excited for you both 🖤 you make the most beautiful babies!!’ and ‘O M G yay!!!!!! Congratulations mom and dad!!!!!!!💥💥💥💥’.

This will be the second baby for the couple together, who are already parents to four-year-old Jagger.

Ashlee is also mum to 11-year-old Bronx, who she shares with ex-husband, rock band Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

Ashlee and 90210 star Evan Ross, who is the son of iconic Motown singer Diana Ross and younger brother of Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, tied the knot back in 2014.

Big congratulations to the couple on their exciting news!