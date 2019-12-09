Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca reveal they’re expecting second child just ten months after welcoming daughter

Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca have revealed they're expecting their second child, just ten months after they welcomed their daughter.

The Diversity star revealed the lovely news with a sweet post on Instagram, where he’s seen beaming with his wife and daughter.

He also revealed the incoming bubba was actually a surprise, but the couple feel ‘blessed’ and ‘excited’.

Alongside the gorgeous snap, he wrote, ‘It’s a good job we like surprises! Baby number 2 is officially in the mum oven ladies and gents and I feel so blessed and excited 🙏🏼 Our little family is growing @francescabanjo ❤️❤️ #nextchapter #family’.

Fans were quick to send their conhratulatory messages in the comments section, with some even sharing their own stories of surprise additions to the family.

One said, ‘Love this. We had a lovely surprise with our second and a small age gap. It’s the best! Hard work initially but they are really close now as teenagers too. Much love xx’.

Another wrote, ‘ASH 😭😭😭 I am absolutely ECSTATIC for you all!!!!!! My heart has just exploded ❤️😭 I’m so so so overjoyed for your beautiful little family!!! Congratulations 🤩 sending you all the most love ❤️❤️❤️’.

A third added, ‘OMG!!!! I’m so unbelievably happy for you guys, you are the perfect family 😍 Rosie is gonna be the best big sister 💖 @francescabanjo congratulations to you 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰’.

The pair welcomed their first child – baby Rose – just last February, so it’s no wonder they weren’t expecting another little one so soon.

At the time, the proud dad revealed the news with a sweet post on Instagram that read, ‘Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 – weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz. Her name is Rose Adura Banjo. I am in the deepest love ever with my little family ❤️ @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter’.

Congratulations to the lovely family!