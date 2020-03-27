Ashley Banjo welcomes second child with wife Francesca

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ashley Banjo and his wife Francesca have welcomed their second baby together.

The Diversity dancer and former Britain’s Got Talent star took to his Instagram page to reveal that his wife Francesca had given birth to the pair’s second child.

Sharing a heartwarming photo of the couple cradling their newborn, Ashley revealed that the happy parents had welcomed a little boy.

‘On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz,’ wrote Ashley alongside his post.

‘His name is Micah Grace Banjo… Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time.

‘@francescabanjo and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts ❤️🙏🏽’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair on their new arrival, taking to the post’s comments section shower the couple with messages of congratulations.

‘Something incredible in these dark times bro❤️,’ wrote the dancer’s younger brother I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star Jordan Banjo.

‘So proud of you both! And of course already love my new little nephew😩❤️❤️’.

‘How lovely to see a positive post amongst the chaos,’ wrote one follower. ‘Congratulations guys! 💖’.

‘Yay! Fantastic news,’ commented another. ‘Wishing you all every health and happiness! ❤️,’ while another added, ‘Aww! Massive Congratulations to you both and to Rose on becoming a big sister ♥️’.

Others wrote, ‘😍 Congratulations to you all! Enjoy being a family of 4 x’, ‘😘Oh how wonderful congratulations xx’ and ‘Wow that’s a big baby! Congrats guys, wishing you all more life 🙏🏼🙌🏼💙’.

Ashley and Francesca are already parents to one-year-old Rose, who they welcomed last year in February.

They announced their second pregnancy back in December, just 10 months after welcoming daughter Rose.

We’re so happy for the new family of four!

Big congratulations to the whole family on their lovely happy news during these uncertain times.