Ashley Graham has revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy, in a heartfelt Instagram story update where she shared the time and date of her son’s birth.

Tagging her husband Justin, Ashley Graham wrote, ‘At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020 @mrjustinervin.’

While we don’t know any further details about the newborn – such as the baby name they picked – we do know that he arrived on Saturday 18th January. Neither parent has shared more information at this time.

Ashley and Justin announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby during their ninth anniversary celebration.

In August, Ashley shared a sweet video confirming her pregnancy where she and husband Justin panned the camera back to reveal her bump.

Her adorable caption read, ‘Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. 😘’

During an appearance on the The Ellen Show, Ashley confirmed she was having a baby boy during a series of ‘quick fire questions’ where she excitedly yelled, “I’m gonna be a mommy to a boy!”

Over the past few months, Ashley has shared a lot of pregnancy updates with fans including photo shoots and interviews. During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, she told the talk show host, “It’s like a little sci-fi film every day. There’s like a little alien taking over my stomach.”

“I swear he’s on a treadmill, and like, one day, he’s just gonna be running out of me. At least that’s what I’m hoping!” She joked.

Huge congratulations to Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin on the new arrival. We can’t wait to find out what the baby’s name is!