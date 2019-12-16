Congratulations are in order for Aston Merrygold and Sarah Lou Richards, as they’re expecting their second child together!

Former JLS star Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah Lou Richards confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon.

The happy couple shared a video, where they performed a choreographed dance routine to Pharrell Williams’ song Happy.

At the end of the video, the couple appeared with their son Grayson, alongside an ultrasound scan to confirm the big news. Their first son turns two in January.

Aston Merrygold’s caption read, ‘So we’ve got something to tell you 😬😬😬😬😬 and the only way to do it is🕺🏽💃🏼… 3 just became 4😬❤️🤯🤰🏼👶🏼 (I really am the luckiest man alive!!!!!!!!) love from the Merrygold family ❤️’.

The video was filmed exclusively with OK! Magazine, and the couple spoke to them about the new addition to the family.

Sarah said, “It was a very pleasant surprise! I felt different for a week, and Aston was away filming. He came back at the end of the week and we took the test and it was a very clear, definite yes.”

Aston added, “We did two, just to be sure!”

Many people were quick to congratulate the couple on the news, with Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe writing, ‘Congratulations ♥️🎉’

Pussycat Doll singer Kimberly Wyatt added, ‘Yeeeeeeeeeeeeesssssss!!!!!!! 🙌🏼♥️♥️♥️♥️’

Fellow JLS bandmate Marvin Humes said, ‘Just incredible congrats guys ❤️ love you all so much! More mini JLSters 🙌🏾’

According to OK!, Aston Merrygold’s bandmates were some of the first to know, as they’d mocked up Save the Dates to give to them.

Sarah told the magazine, “We had mocked up these Save the Dates and when they turned them over there was the scan picture! The girls screamed! Rochelle [Humes] and Chloe [Gill] couldn’t believe it.”

Aston joked, “The boys were like, what?! We’ll have seven between us now. It’s 7 aside, or two bands!”

Sarah Lou Richards is due in May 2020, and we can’t wait to find out whether it’s a boy or a girl!