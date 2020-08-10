We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Avengers star Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together.

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Pratt and wife of one year Katherine Schwarzenegger have been very private about their pregnancy, but Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger has confirmed the exciting news that his sister has given birth.

The actor, who along with his sister is the child of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shriver, confirmed that Chris and Katherine had welcomed their first child together.

Revealing the news to Entertainment Tonight, Patrick said, “They’re doing great, just got her a little gift”.

The proud brother didn’t reveal whether Chris and Katherine had welcomed a boy or a girl, but he did show the camera the present that he had bought which was adorned with a little pink ribbon.

The notoriously private couple, who wed back in June of last year, didn’t confirm their pregnancy until just a few weeks ago, when Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris took to his Twitter account to praise his pregnant wife.

‘So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘Nine months pregnant, in quarantine and still working her butt off.

‘Check it out. Based on her NY Times best selling book! I’m a lucky lucky man. Launches today!’.

This is the first baby for Katherine but the second child for Marvel actor Chris, who shares seven-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris and Anna announced their separation back in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

In a joint statement that they shared on their respective social media pages, the pair wrote, ‘We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.’

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.’

‘We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.’

Big congrats to Chris and Katherine on their super exciting news!