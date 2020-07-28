These are the baby names that everyone is searching in 2020

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

US-based baby name site The Bump has revealed the most searched for names in 2020 so far.

And now US baby name site The Bump has given us a fascinating insight into what the next generation might be called, by revealing the most searched for baby names of 2020 so far.

Mila, Aaliyah and Aurora took the top spot for most searched for girls names, while for boys it was Braxton, Zion and Hunter.

Of course the name Corona made its way on to the list, coming in at 100 in the list of most searched for girls names.

While the results are all based on what people are searching for on the site (hence the Corona… we hope) rather than what people actually decided to call their baby, the search trends give an interesting idea into some of the rising trends in baby names.

“There are no doubt plenty of options out there to choose from—including names that may be more popular in other countries,” The Bump wrote alongside the trend report. “To help you on your quest for the perfect baby name, The Bump analysed the names that were most popular on its own platform so far in 2020 and compiled them into a list.”

So without further ado, we give you the most searched for baby names of 2020 so far.

Top 100 names for girls:

Mila Aaliyah Aurora Aria Amelia Eliana Nova Kayden Molly Ivy Avery Rowan Mia Skylar Maeve Arabella Arlo Riley Alyssa Ava Luna Thea Olivia Alaina Louise Asa Emma Charlotte Amaya Mya Ayla Isabella Millie Rhea Adriel Sophia Amara Reese Adeline Delilah Alana Abigail Nora Malia Elaine Saoirse Chloe Dior Zoey Grace Tiana Penelope Ella Genevieve Layla Madison Ximena Isla Adelyn Willow Alina Armani Ariana Jaylen Audrey Brielle Hannah Jayden Stella Athena Leilani Naomi Savannah Bella Yara Scarlett Lyla Aurelia Josie Lily Gigi Veda Skyla Octavia Maya Eleanor Nevaeh Gianna Ellie Penny Nia Adaline Adalyn Anastasia Azalea Alice Rylee Leah Zia Corona

Top 100 names for boys: