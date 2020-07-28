Trending:

These are the baby names that everyone is searching in 2020

Sounds like there are a lot of baby Milas on the way...
Kate McCusker
    • US-based baby name site The Bump has revealed the most searched for names in 2020 so far.

    Most parents-to-be have probably turned to the internet at one point or another to dig up some name inspiration. And now US baby name site The Bump has given us a fascinating insight into what the next generation might be called, by revealing the most searched for baby names of 2020 so far.

    Mila, Aaliyah and Aurora took the top spot for most searched for girls names, while for boys it was Braxton, Zion and Hunter.

    Of course the name Corona made its way on to the list, coming in at 100 in the list of most searched for girls names.

    While the results are all based on what people are searching for on the site (hence the Corona… we hope) rather than what people actually decided to call their baby, the search trends give an interesting idea into some of the rising trends in baby names.

    “There are no doubt plenty of options out there to choose from—including names that may be more popular in other countries,” The Bump wrote alongside the trend report. “To help you on your quest for the perfect baby name, The Bump analysed the names that were most popular on its own platform so far in 2020 and compiled them into a list.”

    So without further ado, we give you the most searched for baby names of 2020 so far.

    Top 100 names for girls:

    1. Mila
    2. Aaliyah
    3. Aurora
    4. Aria
    5. Amelia
    6. Eliana
    7. Nova
    8. Kayden
    9. Molly
    10. Ivy
    11. Avery
    12. Rowan
    13. Mia
    14. Skylar
    15. Maeve
    16. Arabella
    17. Arlo
    18. Riley
    19. Alyssa
    20. Ava
    21. Luna
    22. Thea
    23. Olivia
    24. Alaina
    25. Louise
    26. Asa
    27. Emma
    28. Charlotte
    29. Amaya
    30. Mya
    31. Ayla
    32. Isabella
    33. Millie
    34. Rhea
    35. Adriel
    36. Sophia
    37. Amara
    38. Reese
    39. Adeline
    40. Delilah
    41. Alana
    42. Abigail
    43. Nora
    44. Malia
    45. Elaine
    46. Saoirse
    47. Chloe
    48. Dior
    49. Zoey
    50. Grace
    51. Tiana
    52. Penelope
    53. Ella
    54. Genevieve
    55. Layla
    56. Madison
    57. Ximena
    58. Isla
    59. Adelyn
    60. Willow
    61. Alina
    62. Armani
    63. Ariana
    64. Jaylen
    65. Audrey
    66. Brielle
    67. Hannah
    68. Jayden
    69. Stella
    70. Athena
    71. Leilani
    72. Naomi
    73. Savannah
    74. Bella
    75. Yara
    76. Scarlett
    77. Lyla
    78. Aurelia
    79. Josie
    80. Lily
    81. Gigi
    82. Veda
    83. Skyla
    84. Octavia
    85. Maya
    86. Eleanor
    87. Nevaeh
    88. Gianna
    89. Ellie
    90. Penny
    91. Nia
    92. Adaline
    93. Adalyn
    94. Anastasia
    95. Azalea
    96. Alice
    97. Rylee
    98. Leah
    99. Zia
    100. Corona

    Top 100 names for boys:

    1. Braxton
    2. Zion
    3. Hunter
    4. Kai
    5. Urban
    6. Logan
    7. Elliot
    8. Liam
    9. Lucas
    10. River
    11. Atlas
    12. Asher
    13. Zane
    14. Remi
    15. Luca
    16. Hayden
    17. Ethan
    18. Quinn
    19. Landon
    20. Mateo
    21. Harper
    22. Atticus
    23. Xavier
    24. Ezra
    25. Leo
    26. Grayson
    27. Noah
    28. Levi
    29. Hudson
    30. Alexander
    31. Josiah
    32. Shia
    33. Reese
    34. Austin
    35. Axel
    36. Evan
    37. Remington
    38. Elijah
    39. Oliver
    40. Adonis
    41. Ace
    42. Kian
    43. Caleb
    44. Rhys
    45. Lennox
    46. Cairo
    47. Theodore
    48. Aaron
    49. August
    50. Wyatt
    51. Zayne
    52. Milo
    53. Sebastian
    54. Amir
    55. Armani
    56. Benjamin
    57. Roman
    58. Owen
    59. Jace
    60. Maverick
    61. Henry
    62. Wren
    63. Azariah
    64. Arden
    65. Ryan
    66. Enzo
    67. Finn
    68. William
    69. Elian
    70. Silas
    71. Keanu
    72. Ronan
    73. Jacob
    74. Michael
    75. Kye
    76. Matthew
    77. Sawyer
    78. Miles
    79. Elias
    80. Raiden
    81. Jaxon
    82. Andrew
    83. Zavier
    84. Samuel
    85. Anthony
    86. Marcus
    87. Arian
    88. Malachi
    89. Micah
    90. Everett
    91. Simba
    92. Carter
    93. Arthur
    94. Kylan
    95. James
    96. Khari
    97. Ryker
    98. Jasper
    99. Archer
    100. Emerson