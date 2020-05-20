We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ben Foden has revealed his wife is in labour and has been filming the whole thing for Instagram.

Jackie Belanoff Smith is due to give birth to their first child, having got married to the rugby star just nine months ago.

Ben, who was previously married to Saturdays singer Una Healy, took to Instagram to post videos to his Story of his heavily pregnant wife lying on a hospital bed, looking extremely unimpressed.

Looking into the camera, the Celebrity X Factor star asked his followers: “What do people think to a Instagram live stream during a pandemic?”

Joking around, Ben then played Salt N Pepa’s Push It in the background, and a video of doctors fitting Jackie with an IV drip.

As he put the camera in her face, Jackie got understandably angry and shouted: “Stop it you f**king a*****e”.

However, eventually Jackie gave in and turned her phone on selfie mode, while playing Young Joc’s song It’s Goin’ Down.

It was revealed that Ben and Jackie were expecting their first child together back in February, when Jackie started giving a glimpse of her baby bump.

At the time, a source told MailOnline: “Ben and Jackie are over the moon.

“They’re so excited to become parents together for the first time and are looking forward to starting their new lives as a family.

“The plan is to move from America back to the UK and raise the baby here – there’s lots to organise but they can’t wait for their new arrival.”

Ben is also father to Aoife, seven, and Tadhg, five, who he shares with his ex-wife Una.

Ben and Una split in 2018 after four years together, just before their family were set to move to the States to further Ben’s rugby career, and Ben later admitted he’d cheated on her with publicist Becky Milne.