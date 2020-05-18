B*Witched singer Keavy Lynch expecting twins with husband Nathan

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

B*Witched singer Keavy Lynch is expecting her second and third child!

The musician, who rose to fame in the 90’s pop band, took to her Twitter page to announce that she is expecting twins with husband Nathaniel Comer.

The excited mum posted three photos on her Twitter page, one of her emerging baby bump, one of her two little twins in a scan and a lovely snap of her and husband Nathan beaming into the camera alongside their daughter who is holding a printout of the scan.

‘So I have been pretty quiet on here since lock down,’ she wrote alongside the Twitter post in her caption.

‘For the first 3 months I was feeling pretty rough, shattered and sick all the time.

‘Now we know why 😯 #TwinMum #TwinHavingTwin #Family #Love @NathanielComer feeling blessed’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the family on their doubly exciting news, with the post raking up hundreds of likes and comments.

‘Oh wow! Congratulations Keavy and Nathaniel!,’ wrote one Twitter user. ‘Twins, how exciting ❤️❤️ Wishing you a smooth pregnancy xx’.

‘Awww – Best news to hear!!’ commented another. ‘So happy for you!! Congratulations’.

‘Wow!! Amazing news Keavy!’ added another. ‘Congratulations to you & Nathaniel I’m thrilled for you both, you must be sooo excited! Good luck with everything, love to you & your family xxx’.

‘Keavy what wonderful news!’ another wrote. ‘Sending lots of love and congratulations to you both! Xx’.

One even joked about Keavy’s band days, as she performed in the pop group alongside her own twin sister Edele.

‘Ohhhh you could be starting the next generation of B*witched lol congratulations xxxx,’ the follower quipped.

The twins that are on their way will be the second and third baby for singer Keavy and her businessman husband Nathan, who she married back in 2017 after meeting on a dating app.

Keavy and Nathan welcomed daughter Freya back in 2018 – we’re sure the little one will be thrilled at the news of her new siblings!

Congratulations to the whole family!