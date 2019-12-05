The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki welcomes baby boy with girlfriend

A huge congratulations is in order for actor Johnny Galecki and his partner Alaina Meyer - who have welcomed their first child together.

The star -who is best-known for playing Leonard Hofstadter in The Big Bang Theory – shared the news on Instagram yesterday, with a picture of the trio holding hands.

It said him and Alania were now parents to a ‘beautiful son’.

His heartwarming post read, ‘With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world.

‘Thank you for all of your love and support.’

The pair have also revealed the baby name of their newborn son – Avery.

Johnny and Alania went public with their relationship in September 2018 and announced they were expecting on social media, back in May.

The post said, ‘We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.

‘We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families.

‘There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.’

The actor previously admitted he was hoping for a girl, during an appearance on The Talk.

Johnny Galecki even revealed he had even painted some of his nails pink.

He said, “I get a little bored looking exactly the same for nine and a half months every year playing Leonard, so we wrapped and I put some blue in my hair.

“Then I got superstitious that I was like manifesting a boy… when I kinda prefer a girl… don’t play this tape for my child years from now… so I painted my nails pink to kinda even out the energy there.”

The personal news for Johnny comes after The Big Bag Theory wrapped up its 12th and final season earlier this year.