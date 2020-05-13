We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Reality star Billie Faiers and her husband Greg Shepherd have confessed they’ve found the coronavirus lockdown a little tough.

The Essex couple, well known for ITV smash hit The Mummy Diaries, are parents to five-year-old daughter Nelly and three-year-old son Arthur.

Just like plenty of other mums and dads across the country, Billie and Greg have found getting through lockdown life with two little ones to be a “testing” experience.

“When the announcement was first made, telling us that we were going into lockdown, it was a lot for us to get our heads around. I thought, ‘Oh my God, we actually don’t know how long this could be.’ I struggled to come to terms with the unknown. I do still wish we knew when we’d be back to normal. An end date would be amazing but I’ve had to accept that isn’t possible,’ Billie explained.

“I am grateful for more time with them, but it has been testing. It’s well out of routine for us. We’re just constantly trying to find things for them to do,” doting dad Greg added.

Speaking on how they’re helping their tots to get to grips with the bizarre situation, blonde beauty Billie said, “Arthur doesn’t really understand, which makes it easier in some ways but harder in others. He doesn’t question things or worry, but then he doesn’t really comprehend that he can’t just go outside.

Praising little Nelly for getting on well with following the strange rules, Billie told OK!, “She asks me something about it every day.

“I explained that the virus means we’ve all got to stay indoors to protect ourselves and other people. I said it’s only going to be a few weeks. Obviously we don’t know how long it’s going to be but I don’t think children her age really understand the concept of weeks or months.

“Everything has changed for her but, at the same time, she is enjoying being at home with me and Greg.”