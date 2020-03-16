We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Billie Faiers and Jacqueline Jossa have teamed up for a very special new project.

The super mums have launched their very own fashion line with online retailer In The Style and, of course, their little girls are involved too.

Billie, who is mum to five-year-old Nelly and two-year-old Arthur, and Jacqueline who has five-year-old Ella and Mia, one, have collaborated to launch some seriously adorable pieces, aimed at mothers and their little ones.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star and the former EastEnders actress confirmed news of the Mother’s Day inspired clothing launch with an adorable snapshot.

‘Besties! 💕 𝑀𝒶𝓂𝒶 𝒶𝓃𝒹 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒾 is LIVE 💓 Had such a fun day shooting this with my girls, Billie & Nelly yesterday for the cutest little mama & mini collection!. It is unisex and available in sizes 6-28 for adults and ages 1-10 for children 💞,’ the pair penned, alongside an image of a super smiley photo of their tots.

Showing off a peek at what the line has to offer, Jacqueline posed alongside her firstborn daughter, Ella, in a pair of teaming black T-shirts, reading ‘Mama’ and ‘Mini’. Too cute.

Meanwhile, Billie and Nelly gave a nod to their cheeky side, with a pic in which Billie can be seen in a comfy black sweater reading ‘I woke up like this’, and Nelly can be seen giggling beside her, in a top saying, ‘There’s no way she woke up like that’.

Of course, heaps of the ladies’ followers and fans love the adorable concept.

One told her friend, ‘You know you need these for alllllll the girls!!!’

‘🤣 I absolutely love these 💞,’ penned another.

‘I want a little human so I can buy this Hahahhaa,’ chipped in a third, while a fourth joked, ‘If no one gets me something from this collection I’ll cry.’