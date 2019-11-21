B&M is selling personalised ones to give your fireplace the perfect finishing touch this festive season. Is there anything sweeter than stockings lined up for all the family?

Their Knitted Alphabet Stockings are £2.99 each and feature a red and white festive design with snowmen, reindeer and Christmas trees. At the very top of the stocking is an initial.

Taking to Instagram, the discount retailer wrote, ‘MAJOR Christmas fireplace inspo!! 🎄🎄 Knitted Alphabet Stocking only £2.99’

Whilst they’re not available to buy online, B&M have the product listed on their website with more information for customers.

A description reads, ‘An essential to any home around Christmas time, this Knitted Stocking would sit perfectly in your living room around your tree.

‘Fill it with little, heartfelt gifts for your loved ones, and pick the right letters for you and your family.’

There’s one problem though. These adorable B&M stockings only come in certain letters. The end of their product description reads, ‘Available letters: J, M, L, S, C, A, E, R, K, H, D, T, B, G, N, F, P, O, I’.

So it’s bad news for anyone whose name begins with Q, W, X, Y or Z and wanted to get their hands on one of these.

Reception to the stockings has been mixed on social media, with one disappointed shopper saying, ‘I didn’t find 4/5 of my families initials! Do you not do them all @bm_stores ?!?’

However, many have been excited for the new festive addition. One comment read, ‘Bring on Christmas, these are super cute! 😍’

Another said, ‘Already bought mine ❤️’.

And a third added, ‘I must try and find these for the kids’.

What do you think of B&M’s initial stockings? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!