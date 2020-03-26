Boden’s magical Harry Potter themed children’s collection is back

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is there a little Potterhead in your life?

Something special for little ones obsessed with the world of Harry Potter has arrived.

Classically British apparel brand Boden has re-introduced its kid’s Harry Potter themed clothing range, and it features some utterly magical pieces.

Over on the Boden Instagram, news of the re-launch of the iconic brand’s collaboration with the Harry Potter universe was announced.

Alongside a super sweet video clip showcasing some of the wizarding world themed items, a caption said, ‘You-know-what is back. New Mini Boden | Harry Potter. #HarryPotter.’

Los of Potter loving commenters quickly expressed their joy, with one writing, ‘Yessss yesssssss 🙌🏼✨😍👌🏼,’ and another requesting a grown up version of the range, ‘Can we have some Boden x Harry Potter in adult sizes please? 🙏🦉⚡️.’

While there isn’t anything Harry Potter themed on sale for adults as of yet, little wannabe witches and wizards have a choice of a huge range of adorable items.

There’s plenty of pieces featuring Harry’s loyal pet Hedwig like the Stripy Appliqué Hedwig Dress costing £28 and the Hedwig Appliqué T-Shirt costing £22.

There’s also sweet pyjama sets, Hogwarts design rugby shirts and bits emblazoned with the sign for platform 9 and ¾ .

One item that has received loads of rave reviews from proud parents of mini Potterheads is the Hogwarts Crest Sweatshirt.

The casual and super soft jumper comes in four classic colours and will set you back just £28.

‘I purchased this sweatshirt for a new Harry Potter enthusiast, my 7 year old daughter. She loves that the crest shows the detailed house emblems of the Hogwarts school. She loves how soft and warm she feels in it. She isn’t one to get overly excited about new clothes, but this sweatshirt was worn twice in one week to school lol! It’s definitely a winner for any lover of the HP series,’ one satisfied shopper penned.

‘Bought for my granddaughter -she’s a Harry Potter fan and loved the sweatshirt,’ added another.