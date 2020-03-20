We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Brandon Jenner has confirmed that he and his wife Cayley Stoker have welcomed their twin babies.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is half-brother to Kendall and Kylie Jenner and son of Caitlin Jenner, took to his Instagram page with and an adorable photo of him with his children.

Brandon shared two photos of him and wife Cayley on a walk with a double pushchair, where the pair’s twins were presumably lying, while Brandon’s older daughter four-year-old Eva, who he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder, sits on his shoulders.

This is the first time that Brandon has publicly confirmed that he and wife Cayley had welcomed their little ones, after announcing their pregnancy news back in August.

However, the musician’s mum Linda Thompson, shared a photo last month of Brandon cradling the newborns, revealing that he and Cayley had welcomed twin boys – and she even told fans their lovely names!

‘@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!’ she wrote.

‘Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner – already snuggling with their La La almost every day!

‘Feeling so blessed as a family – with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!’.

Just days ago proud grandma Linda shared a lovely video of the adorable twins, writing, ‘Bo and Sam don’t seem to be concerned about social distancing… But the rest of us need to be!

‘It is for our beloved seniors, all precious new life and everyone in between that we should care! Yes, do take care of yourself – but don’t forget to care about your fellow man in the process.

‘“Sharing is caring“ is something we should’ve all learned in kindergarten. Let’s stay sane and helpful to each other through this ordeal.

‘Meantime enjoy how precious these little bundles are!😍🙏🏻🧚🏻♀️’.

She also recently shared a sweet photo of her cradling her two grandsons, writing, ‘I love being “ La La” to Eva, Bo & Sam!

‘We should all aspire to be like little children… innocent of heart, & full of imagination, blind belief, curiosity, inherent kindness, unbridled energy, & a spirit of adventure! Let it go! 🎵😍🧚🏻♀️🌊’.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their two adorable new arrivals!