Breakfast voted ‘most stressful time of the day’ by parents

Breakfast is the most stressful time of the day - because of tantrums, queues for the bathroom and running out of milk for cereal.

A study of 1,000 parents and their children uncovered a never-ending list of early morning responsibilities, with more than two-thirds feeling there are never enough minutes in the morning.

Getting yourself – and the kids – out of bed on time, getting little ones to brush their teeth, and making sure everyone eats well were found to be the top culprits behind morning stress.

And during a typical working week, this means families will sit and eat breakfast together for just two out of five days, wolfing down their meal in less than 10 minutes.

But 15 per cent NEVER eat the first meal of the day together.

Nearly two-thirds of mums and dads – and half of children – wish they could sit down and talk together EVERY morning over breakfast.

“Monday to Friday means the weekly grind, and that starts in the morning,” said Sara Metcalfe, group product manager at Lyle’s Golden Syrup.

“Breakfast is traditionally deemed the most important meal of the day, but a never-ending list of things to do can see us chasing our tails before we’ve even left the house.

“With kids running amuck, getting everyone to sit down and eat together can be hugely challenging.

“But taking those extra 15 minutes can make a world of difference.”

The study also found that after spending nearly an hour battling through the morning routine, more than a quarter of parents would describe getting themselves – and the kids – out the door on time as a ‘daily struggle’.

A fifth said they spend the majority of time in the morning packing bags, with three in 10 preparing lunches for the family and a third swamped by ensuring everyone has breakfast.

As a result, a quarter of families end up being late leaving the house for more than half of their working week.

The research, which also polled 1,000 children aged six to 16, found nearly a quarter of youngsters find getting ready for school stressful.

More than three in 10 said being unable to find their school clothes can worry them first thing in the morning, with getting homework done a concern for 45 per cent.

But as many as eight in 10 youngsters agreed it’s important to have breakfast, with more than one in 10 feeling that skipping the family meal can make getting ready for school more stressful.

Do you find breakfast the most stressful time or is there something else that tops it for you? Here are the top 10 greatest causes of morning stress: