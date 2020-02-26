We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sue Radford is set to become a grandma again, just weeks after her 22nd child is due.

The matriarch of Britain’s biggest family has announced that she will be welcoming a grandchild later this year, as her 18-year-old daughter is expecting her first child.

Sue took to her Instagram account to reveal that her daughter Millie is pregnant with her first baby, who is expected to arrive later this year in September.

Sharing a photo of a sweet baby outfits that reads, ‘Rose are red, love is sweet, our family is growing by 2 tiny feet. September 2020,’ Sue wrote in an Instagram post, ‘What an exciting year it’s going to be with our baby due in 6 weeks and now a new grand baby due in September!!

‘Congratulations @millieeradfordd you’re going to be an amazing mummy ❤️😍#newbaby #grandbaby #soprecious #love #blessed’.

The matriarch’s daughter Millie also announced the pregnancy on her own Instagram page, writing, ‘Excited for this new chapter 💞‘.

Friends and fans were thrilled for mum-of-21 Sue, who is currently expecting her 22nd child in just a matter of weeks.

‘Huge congratulations. Wonderful news,’ wrote one follower. ‘Love that you ignore negative comments. Best way. That is not the opinion of many. Always the minority that spoil things for others. Congrats to your daughter too. 😘’.

‘@theradfordfamily congratulations on another blessing,’ wrote another, ‘& Millie is going to be a amazing mummy just like you (Sue) & Sophie 💜💜’.

Another commented, ‘Congratulations Millie 💗💙 wishing you all the best with your pregnancy, Ino you’ll be a great mummy with everything your parents have taught you,’ while one echoed, ‘Congratulations Millie! You’re going to be a fab mum! I hope all goes well with the pregnancy x’.

Others added, ‘Aww congratulations to all ❤️❤️’, ‘Congratulations Exciting times for you all🎉💕💕’ and ‘Aww so precious. Congratulations to you all on an exciting year. 😘’.

Congrats to the whole family on their exciting news!