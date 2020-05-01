We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bruce Willis’ daughter has revealed why the actor is self-isolating with his ex wife Demi Moore and not his current wife, Emma.

Scout, who is Demi and Bruce’s second child, is also living with 31-year-old sister Rumer and 26-year-old sister Tallulah.

Ghost actress Demi Moore and Bruce were married between 1987 and 2000, when they divorced.

Bruce now shares daughters Evelyn and Mabel with model Emma Heming.

Revealing why Bruce is currently living in lockdown with his ex, Scout spoke on the Dopey, saying, “It’s so funny you know because to me they’re just like super f**king weird parents, but to everyone else there’s this like different level.”

Explaining that her little sister suffered a nasty injury at the park, she continued, “But my younger sister, who is now seven years old, at a park, had not gotten the talk about not f**king with hypodermic needles that she found. She she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.

“So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting for the results after taking her to the doctor.

“My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters.”

Opening up on how it feels to have her mum and dad in the same household, Scout added, “It’s really funny having both my parents in the house where they raised us.

“They were both like cute, nerdy, 90s parents who chose to have a family in a small town. It’s been really cute.

“It’s some divine timing too, of getting this much time to hang out with them.”

