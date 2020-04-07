Trending:

Former married couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore self-isolate together in matching striped pyjamas

Hayley Minn

    • Bruce Willis and Demi Moore may have divorced 20 years ago - but they're clearly still very friendly and are even self-isolating together and wearing matching pyjamas.

    The former couple posed for a cute photo together, along with their daughter Scout, and her husband Dillon Buss all dressed in green and white striped pjs.

    Even the family dog had a set of matching pyjamas on, seen splayed out on the sofa, and Demi and Bruce’s daughter Talullah took the photo.

    chaotic neutral

    The whole family look very happy to be self-isolating together, and Demi and Bruce even have their arms round each other with Demi giving a thumbs up, so it seems they’re not driving each other mad just yet!

    It’s unclear if their eldest daughter Rumer or Bruce’s wife Emma Hemming Willis are also in self-isolation with the rest of the family.

    Demi and Bruce married in 1987 but split in 2000. Five years later, he attended her wedding to Ashton Kutcher – who she later divorced – proving they remained friends after the breakdown of their marriage.

    Demi spoke about her divorce from Bruce in her book, Inside Out.

    She wrote: “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.

    “I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

    Meanwhile Bruce once told the Daily Mail: “I felt I had failed as a father and a husband by not being able to make it work.”

    He credited his good friend Will Smith with helping him get through that difficult time in his life.

