Bruce Willis and Demi Moore may have divorced 20 years ago - but they're clearly still very friendly and are even self-isolating together and wearing matching pyjamas.

The former couple posed for a cute photo together, along with their daughter Scout, and her husband Dillon Buss all dressed in green and white striped pjs.

Even the family dog had a set of matching pyjamas on, seen splayed out on the sofa, and Demi and Bruce’s daughter Talullah took the photo.

The whole family look very happy to be self-isolating together, and Demi and Bruce even have their arms round each other with Demi giving a thumbs up, so it seems they’re not driving each other mad just yet!

It’s unclear if their eldest daughter Rumer or Bruce’s wife Emma Hemming Willis are also in self-isolation with the rest of the family.

Demi and Bruce married in 1987 but split in 2000. Five years later, he attended her wedding to Ashton Kutcher – who she later divorced – proving they remained friends after the breakdown of their marriage.

Demi spoke about her divorce from Bruce in her book, Inside Out.

She wrote: “It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons. But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

Meanwhile Bruce once told the Daily Mail: “I felt I had failed as a father and a husband by not being able to make it work.”

He credited his good friend Will Smith with helping him get through that difficult time in his life.