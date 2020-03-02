We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed huge news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, nearly a month before they officially split from the royal family.

The palace confirmed the date of the couple’s last engagement as working royals.

They will be attending Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, alongside other members of the royal family.

This follows royal news that Prince William and Prince Harry received sad news.

Meghan and Harry will be stepping down from their roles on March 31, and now their last official engagement has been confirmed.

Archie’s parents will be attending the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, alongside the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Kate and William.

They also attended the event last year, when Meghan was heavily pregnant with Archie – just two months before he was born.

The family event will be the last of a few engagements the pair will undertake during their short return to the UK.

Prince Harry made a speech in Scotland last week, where he dropped his royal title and asked people to address him as Harry.

Together, they will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7.

Prince Harry is also due to attended the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

It’s been reported the pair have left their son, Archie, behind in Canada as they returned to the UK for their final royal engagements.

The couple announced their intention to step down back in January, with a lengthy statement on Instagram and on their new website.

They have since been forced to clarify they won’t be using the Sussex Royal branding, following controversy surrounding them using the word ‘royal’ in commercial projects.