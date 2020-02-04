We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been spotted in an adorable new video. The three Cambridge children appeared in a clip to support an important cause.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been spotted in an adorable new video in honour of one of their mother’s patronages.

The three Cambridge children appeared in a clip to support an important mental health cause.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton has urged people to ‘find their brave’ in heartfelt message after receiving sad news.

The three Cambridge children were seen in a sweet video that mum Kate Middleton shared in an Instagram story on the family’s Kensington Palace Instagram page.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a sequence of sweet clips to the royal Instagram page in support of children’s mental health charity Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week.

Kate Middleton is patron to the charitable organisation, which works in schools across the country and is running their campaign this week from 3rd until 9th February.

To support the charity, the Duchess shared footage of her carrying out royal engagements with children, including a clip of when joined Scouts to make outdoor dens in Essex last year and when she and husband Prince William attempted kayaking just a month previously.

And to show that her children are also in support of the charity, the mum-of-three included a sweet snippet of the young royals enjoying their mother’s Back to Nature garden at last summer’s Chelsea Flower Show.

Following the adorable video, Kate also included a link to a special message that she wrote in support of the charitable cause.

‘For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place,’ she wrote in her statement.

‘While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing a worry or asking for help – can be incredibly courageous. Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives.

‘Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children’s resilience and self-esteem,’ continued Kate. ‘Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with future challenges they may face in adulthood.

‘I am therefore so pleased to once again support Place2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week,’ the Duchess opened up, ‘which is this year focused on bravery. Through all my interactions with the charity, I’m proud to have seen how its work is helping children, young people and adults to be more confident in looking after their mental health, but there is still much more to do.

‘The first step is talking about it,’ added the mum-of-three, ‘and recently I’ve launched a UK-wide survey on the under-fives in an attempt to get people to do just that. Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

‘I’d love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to ‘find their brave’’.