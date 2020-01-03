Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden secretly welcome first child

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are parents!

The pair took to their respective social media pages to reveal that they had secretly welcomed a child together.

Cameron and Benji both took to their Instagram accounts to mark the new year and the new decade with a statement revealing that they had welcomed a baby daughter together in secret.

‘Happy New Year from the Maddens!’ read the statement. ‘We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.

‘She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.

‘So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂

‘From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wished for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade…

‘Sincerely, Cameron & Benj ❤️’.

Both uploads received hundreds of thousands of likes in just a couple of hours, however, both the Hollywood actress and the Good Charlotte vocalist turned off the comments on their posts.

But dedicated fans didn’t let that hold them back, taking to the comments sections of the stars’ previous posts to write sweet messages of congratulations to the new family of three.

‘Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote one fan. ‘I’m so happy for you and your husband 🥳🥳 your hearts will now explode with love,joy and proud so it will be difficult to NOT show her, believe me 😉’.

‘@camerondiaz Congrats to u & @benjaminmadden on ur beautiful new baby Raddix 🙏💗💕,’ commented another. ‘Enjoy , they grow so quickly. Beautiful New Years gift 💝’.

‘Oh, my darling Cameron, l’m so happy for you!!!’ gushed another fan. ‘Congratulations!!!‘.

Others wrote, ‘Congratulations!😃🎉 Lovely news!😊❤️💕’, ‘So happy for you guys congratulations God bless welcome to motherhood 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻’ and ‘Mom & Dad ❤️❤️❤️❤️‘.

While some even pointed out that the pair had done well in keeping their baby completely secret, with one comment reading, ‘who knew you were pregnant! CONGRATULATIONS @camerondiaz <3‘.

This is the first baby for Cameron and Benji, who married back in 2015 after being engaged for only a few months.

Big congratulations to the new parents on their secret arrival!