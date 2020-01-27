Casey Batchelor welcomes second child with fiancé Dane Goodson

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Casey Batchelor has announced that she’s given birth to her second child with fiancé Dane Goodson.

The mum revealed the news on her Instagram page, alongside a picture of her babies’ tiny hands.

She wrote, ‘So I’ve been a bit busy…. On 22/01/2020 We became a family of 4 👨👩👧👧. 1 – Daddy + Princess 1. 2- Mummy + Princess 2.

‘I won’t be very active on here for a little while as I’m enjoying my baby bubble and recovering 💕’.

Fans were quick to comment on the post to send their congratulatory messages, with one saying, ‘Aww she’s here! Congratulations! Take it easy and take your time recovering. Can’t wait to hear all about it!’

Another wrote, ‘Congratulations and look after yourself. Enjoy these special early days ☺️.’

A third added, ‘Congratulations Casey and family! Welcome to the world little one 💗’.

The now mum-of-two announced back in July that she was pregnant again, just 14 months after she gave birth to daughter Florence.

Speaking to Closer, she said at the time, “I’m going to have two babies 20 months apart… I can’t quite believe it!

“It’ll be tough, but I’m going to ride the storm – we’re just so thrilled we’re having another baby!

“Dane and I wanted more children – we’re both turning 35 and we got engaged in January, so we didn’t want to wait much longer, as time is ticking on. We decided to start trying, and I got pregnant straight away. I do feel very lucky.

“Florence wakes me up at 5AM and I’m on my feet a lot – sometimes I forget I’m pregnant! It’s only when I’m tired and I sit down that I remember.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother star also announced that she was engaged last February, after Dane popped the question.

She wrote at the time, ‘So……. I’m ENGAGED 🥰💍 Yes I’ve had a few people ask me and the rumours are true! Back in January Dane asked me and I balled my bloody eyes out! I literally could not be happier 🤗 We didn’t announce the news straight away as we wanted to keep it between us for a while. But now the secrets out 💍💍💍 #IMENGAGED’.