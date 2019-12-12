Cassie welcomes baby daughter to the world with adorable Instagram post

Pop star Cassie and her husband Alex Fine have welcomed their first daughter into the world.

The US singer took to instagram to make the exciting announcement of her little girls’ arrival earlier today.

Sharing an utterly adorable photo of the newborn tot’s hands and ears on social media for the eyes of her 6.8 million followers, ‘She’s just different.’

Going on to reveal the baby name of her new daughter, the new mum added, ‘Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF.’

The comment section below quickly flooded with congratulatory messages, with kind words even coming in from big celeb names.

‘Congratulations beautiful!!!! You’re a mommy!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,’ wrote reality mega star, Khloe Kardashian.

While one supportive fan wrote, ‘Welcome to motherhood @Cassie….. She’s different and perfect😍.’

‘I LOVE HER NAME!!! 🙌🏼😩,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Congrats! You must feel so full! Love her name♥️.’

Meanwhile, Cassie’s fitness pro husband shared a seriously heartfelt message in honour of his new baby and his wife.

Sharing a selfie of him grinning beside Cassie and little Frankie, he sweetly explained, ‘My greatest Loves. These two girls made me the luckiest man on earth. #TheFines.’

Seven months into her pregnancy, Cassie revealed that it was actually Alex who had first realised she may be expecting.

Speaking to Hatch, Cassie said, “It was my husband (still getting used to saying this!) that noticed I hadn’t had my period in a while.

“When he said something to me, I was like, ‘Who pays attention to that?!’ Apparently, he does. So, I took a test, and it was positive! We were both over the moon!”