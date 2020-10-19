We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cath Kidston is looking for the cutest dogs in the UK to model in its new pet campaign.

The British design and lifestyle brand has launched a nationwide search, looking for one dog to be Cath Kidston‘s Next Dog Model – and your pooch could be the paw-fect fit.

Whether you’re the proud owner of a tiny Chihuahua, an adorable Dalmatian, a cute Cockapoo or any other breed of canine, your dog could be in with a chance to become a modelling star.

The winning pup will be the star of the Cath Kidston Spring 2021 Pets collection attending the official photoshoot in November, with the images appearing on social media and the Cath Kidston website alongside the campaign.

The chosen four-legged star will also be gifted the entire Cath Kidston London People Pet collection, featuring the famous sights of the British capital such as the Queen’s beefeaters and the big red buses so that they can stride with pride on their next walk.

It’s so easy to enter your furry friend, but you need to be quick! The competition closes on October 21st at midnight, with the successful dog being announced on the 23rd.

To enter all you need to do is post a photo on Instagram of your dog using the hashtag #CathKidstonsTopDog and tagging @CathKidston or post a photo below the relevant post on the Cath Kidston Facebook page.

You can view the full terms and conditions here.

You can enter a pal’s pooch too! Just post a photo of the pup and let their owner know.

The Facebook post announcing the super sweet contest says, ‘The bum wigglers, the belly-flashers and the furniture scratchers – every week you share your four-legged, furry favourites with us and every week you make our day. (Seriously). To say thank-you, and to top up our monthly cute-quota, we thought we’d start a little competition.’

There’s already been heaps of entires, with doggy owners proudly sharing the cutest pics of their own!