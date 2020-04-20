We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Catherine Tyldesley has called for a "huge pay rise" for teachers, due to struggling to home school her own son, Alfie, during the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Coronation Street star is isolating with her five-year-old child and husband Tom Pitfield, but has admitted teaching hasn’t been her strong suit during the time.

She told Hello! magazine: “Like our NHS heroes, teachers deserve a huge pay rise.

“Alfie’s teacher has been phenomenal, still there for us every day online and with lesson plans for the class.

“Alfie will happily do his work for his teacher, but when it comes to Mummy it’s a different thing.”

Former Strictly star Catherine – who is a big fan of musical theatre – added: “I was joking with her the other day, saying: ‘You know Alfie will return to school illiterate but he will know the full vocal score to Annie and Les Miserables!”‘

Instead of teaching, Cathering has decided to keep Alfie busy by dancing round the kitchen with him, in what she’s dubbed “kitchen disco,” and added it’s “one of Alfie’s favourite times of the day”.

However, her husband, Tom, isn’t as big a fan of the ballroom dancing.

She said: “I tried teaching him the Charleston the other day. I wish I had filmed it because it was hysterical.”

Instead, the personal trainer has been making sure his family are keeping fit during lockdown, and Catherine has been calling him “Wigan’s answer to Joe Wicks”.

In order to keep her mind clear, Catherine added she likes keeping to a schedule throughout lockdown.

She said: “Although it’s nice to have the odd lazy afternoon, I think that when you lose routine, mental health issues could start to creep in.

“To keep me sane every day I like to have a schedule. I find I function better as a person and as a mother if I have structure to my day.”