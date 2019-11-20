Catherine Tyldesley’s family holiday was delayed by 27 hours, when both her husband and son became ill and required specialist treatment.

Catherine Tyldesley, who appeared on this year’s series of Strictly, had to hold down the fort and stay strong for four-year-old son Alfie whilst he and his dad were in hospital.

Taking to Instagram, Catherine Tyldesley’s husband Tom Pitfield wrote, ‘It’s been quite the week. A 27 hour delay to start the holiday followed by the hospital for me and numerous visits to the Dr for Alf.’

He then thanked Catherine, adding, ‘Thank you so much @auntiecath17 for looking after us, always scary in a foreign country. Couple of days left to reclaim a holiday. It’s amazing what sand in between your toes and sun on your face can do for recovery.’

Tom’s comments were flooded with well wishes, with many people sending their best and writing ‘hope you’re okay’.

Whilst it seems the coast is clear, neither Catherine nor Tom have decided to speak out publicly about why they needed to go to hospital.

We can imagine Catherine was scared for young Alfie, and she later shared a sweet throwback photo of her cradling her son.

She wrote a long, heartfelt caption to go alongside the photo. It read, ‘A Moment of Pure Gratitude.

From the moment they placed you upon my chest, and you looked up at me with your beautiful big eyes. You had me. I love you. I love the bones of you. The smell of you. I could lose myself in that sweet smell for days. When you laugh my heart feels fit to burst.’

Part of her caption referenced Alfie being ‘poorly’, which may have been inspired by the scary hospital dash, ‘When you sing with me my soul shines brighter than you could imagine. When you cry my heart bleeds. When you’re poorly I am consumed by you- nothing else matters. Not a single thing.’

She added, ‘You, my son are the greatest blessing to me and all around you. You light up this world with your kind heart and your awesome, hilarious sense of humour. I’ve got you baby boy. Always. Thankyou for understanding me. Thankyou for supporting me. Our souls are so connected. My best friend. What a honour is motherhood. What power.’

Catherine Tyldesley’s sweet post received lots of comments from followers, all moved by what she had written.

Fellow Strictly contestant Michelle Visage wrote, ‘Oh babe 😍’. Since she has two daughters of her own, we’re sure she knows that feeling well!

Strictly dance partner Johannes Radebe was quick to respond too, writing ‘Mom and sons 🥺♥️🙏🏾’

A mum and fan added, ‘Beautiful words. You captured exactly how I feel about my son too. We are blessed 💕’.

We hope that Alfie and Tom are doing better, and they got to enjoy their family holiday!