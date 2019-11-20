If you’ve got children who love Frozen, then they’ll definitely need to tune in to CBeebies Bedtime Story for a very special episode.

Frozen 2 is coming out later this month, and Elsa’s voice actor Idina Menzel will appear on the CBeebies to read the nation a bedtime story.

Idina’s story will be broadcast on Sunday 24th November at 6:50pm, where she’ll be reading Robin’s Winter Song by Suzanne Barton.

This sweet story follows one robin’s journey through his first winter, which at first doesn’t like the sound of winter. It takes a look at the changing seasons and how to embrace the beauty of winter.

Amazon describes it as a ‘beautifully tender story’, and we’re sure children everywhere will love this seasonal tale.

If you don’t already know, Aldi is selling a Frozen 2 range with prices starting at £1.99, which is the perfect way to get your little one’s ready for Elsa’s appearance on the programme.

Idina joins a long list of celebrities who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Story. Most recently, actor James McAvoy appeared to read a story by McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter.

Other guests have included Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Isla Fisher, Emilia Fox, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Maxine Peake, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Suranne Jones and Eddie Redmayne.

That’s quite the line up, if you ask us!

Last May, Elton John’s official account shared a trailer for his Bedtime Story, telling viewers that it would be one that was ‘well worth dressing up for’. Indeed it was!

Recently, mums everywhere joked that ‘you’re never too old for a bedtime story’, after learning that Tom Hardy had returned to the CBeebies Bedtime Story programme.

CBeebies had shared the episode to celebrate the star’s birthday in September which was shared on BBC iPlayer to watch at any time.

Will you be tuning in to watch Idina with your children? Let us know what you think of the latest guest on Facebook!