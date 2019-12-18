Chanel Iman has welcomed her second child.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had given birth to her second daughter, even sharing the adorable name with her two million followers.

Chanel posted a snap on her Instagram page of her sitting in a hospital bed cradling her newborn, alongside her NFL player husband Sterling who is holding the couple’s older daughter.

‘Our Christmas gift came early 👶🏽🎀,’ she wrote alongside the sweet snap, revealing the little one’s name as she added, ‘Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19 ❄️’.

The gushing mum also posted of her cuddling her two daughters, writing, ‘This is Love ❤️’.

The posts were flooded with sweet messages of congratulations from friends and fans, with them raking up nearly 300,000 joint likes and thousands of comments.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Ashley Graham, who is currently expecting her first child, wrote, ‘So sweet!!!!!💕💕💕💕’.

Other fellow Victoria’s Secret models, including Adriana Lima, Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls, wrote, ‘Congratulations 💖’, ‘So happy ❤️❤️ congratulations beautiful’ and ‘Congrats Love ❤️’.

Singer Cassie, who just became a mother herself, wrote, ‘😍😍😍😍 Congratulations babe!!! Love to you and your family ♥️♥️♥️♥️’, while actress and mum-of-three Jessica Alba commented, ‘💗💗💗💗💗💗’.

Chanel and husband Sterling, who plays American football for the New York Giants, are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Cali Clay, who they welcomed last August.

Chanel shocked fans when she posted a snap at the time of the sweet family-of-three, tagging her newborn daughter’s brand new Instagram account that had already been set up.

‘You were worth every push every contraction!’ she wrote alongside the post. ‘Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterlingshepard’.

The model has also already set up an Instagram account for new arrival Cassie.

So we’re sure we’ll be seeing some adorable pictures going up soon.

Big congrats to the whole family on their new arrival!