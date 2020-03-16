Charlotte Church pregnant with third child after suffering miscarriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Charlotte Church has announced she's pregnant with her third child.

The singer revealed the news in a tweet to a friend explaining why she was forced to miss a charity night, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She wrote: “Gutted to have missed it. I’m preggers so I’m airing on the side of caution in terms of virus. It looks like it was a great success. X (sic).”

Charlotte tied the knot with her husband Jonathan Powell in a secret wedding ceremony, in Cardiff in October 2017. This will be their first child together, having suffered a miscarriage in the same month.

She already has Ruby, 12, and Dexter, 11, with her ex Gavin Henson.

Charlotte revealed she’d suffered a miscarriage on Twitter.

She wrote: “Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.

“We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

Before announcing the miscarriage, she confessed she hadn’t “ruled out” having more children.

She told the Guardian: “I’m really happy with my dude. He’s lush, he’s so smart and he really looks after me.

“I don’t know. I’d never rule out anything. Never say never!”

Charlotte welcomed her first child at 21 and her second at 22, and insisted at the time that she would do everything herself.

In the same chat, she opened up about her quiet life being far from the one she had when she found fame aged 11, being thrust into the spotlight.

And said the prospect of having another baby felt “brilliant,” although she was worried she was going to miss alcohol again, as she did when she was pregnant with her first two.

She said: “And now it’s great, it’s lovely. I don’t know if I’ll ever be a party girl again. It feels very different this time around.”