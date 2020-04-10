Cheryl and Liam Payne forced to have ‘difficult conversations’ because of lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Liam Payne has revealed he hasn’t been able to see his son Bear due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The singer, who lives in London, has been unable to visit his son in Buckinghamshire, where he lives with his mother Cheryl.

Being away from Bear has been even harder because the lockdown meant he also missed his third birthday.

He told The Sun Online, “Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult.

“It was right around his birthday that it [lockdown] happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ¬country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it’.”

But while it’s been difficult, the former One Direction star has revealed that FaceTime has been helping him keep connected to his baby son – at least when Bear is in the mood.

“So it’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t.

The tough experience has also made him found a new appreciation for other parents who may not be able to see their kids as much as they would like.

“I have a new-found respect for people who have these jobs that mean they have to miss their kids a lot”, he added.

Cheryl also commented on having to cancel her son’s birthday party on social media, saying that thankfully the little guy was still having a brilliant time.

“So I just brought myself out of the Frozen 2 on-repeat-all-day-all-night room to come and say thank you to everybody that’s sending Bear happy birthday wishes”, she said.

“He’s three today. Obviously no party, but it doesn’t matter. He’s still having fun. Lots of cake, lots of toys, he doesn’t really know the difference.”