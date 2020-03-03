New research reveals worrying issue children are dreaming about

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new survey has revealed the worrying issue that children are increasingly dreaming about.

New research, conducted by BBC Newsround, has found that an increasing number of children are being plagued with anxiety over the environment.

In a poll of 2,000 eight to 16-year-olds, research found that children and young people are anxious about the condition of the planet, with nearly three quarters (73 per cent) admitting the concern.

80 per cent of participants said that climate change was important to them while nearly two thirds (58 per cent) admitted that they worry about the effect climate change will have on their lives.

And nearly 20 per cent even said that they have nightmares about the state of the planet, while 17 per cent revealed that the worry affects their sleeping and eating habits.

Addressing the results of the survey, Paul Plunkett, editor at BBC Newsround, said that it’s obvious that children are “passionate about protecting the planet”.

“The climate strikes in 2019 showed their determination to make their voices heard on environmental issues,” he continued.

”The question the survey raises for parents and adults is how to show young people that, as a society, we are committed to addressing the challenges raised by climate change, because this survey suggests that at the moment – they aren’t convinced we are.“

Consultant clinical child psychologist, Emma Citron spoke about how we can help young people tackle this frustration, saying, “public figures like David Attenborough and Greta Thunberg have helped young people to voice their worries and we have to make sure that we as adults listen to them and empower them by giving talks at school and in their communities to help them become involved in positive change.

“We all need to support them not to feel hopeless,” she continued, “but rather to present to them hopeful and balanced messages about their futures and ensure that they get the right professional help if their anxiety is unduly high.”