Sales of this adorable children’s home ware range have doubled in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We can’t think of too many perks of being stuck in lockdown.



But finding time to do things we haven’t been able to squeeze into our home life schedule for a long time is definitely one of them.

With the coronavirus pandemic meaning that almost all Brits have been confined to the inside of our humble abodes for two moths, it seems that loads of us have decided to redecorate.

And with sales of one of John Lewis’ most adorable children’s furniture and home ware ranges skyrocketing, it looks like revamping little ones’ bedrooms has been a lockdown priority for lots of parents.

Little Home is a kiddy focussed décor collection designed especially for children in mind, full of bright colours, prints and shapes to keep children entertained in their own space.

There’s been a huge spike in shoppers buying from the range, with sales increasing by a whopping 113 per cent compared to this time last year.

Impressive!

It’s thought that mums and dads wanting to provide an enjoyable space for their brood to get on with home schooling could be the reasoning behind the surge.

The line has everything from beds, soft furnishings and duvet covers to lampshades, rugs and towels.

One best seller is the super sweet Safari & Friends Reversible Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set.

The vibrant jungle themed set is the ideal bed accessory for any wildlife loving little one – and with a £25 price tag and 100 per cent cotton composition, we think it’s a no brainer purchase.

It’s had some rave reviews from happy shoppers too.

‘My son was very excited when it was time to unpack this. He loves all sorts of animals so this was perfect for him. Great quality fabric as you’d expect and I love the fact it’s reversible to match more subtle decor with the grey and white,’ one penned online.

‘I was looking for something not too babyish for my son who loves animals but is growing up fast and this is perfect! He loves the design and the ‘cool’ reverse side in his opinion. It feels really soft and washes and tumble dries really well,’ another added.