Being inside all day with no school, kids are likely to be more restless than ever - but a new online resource is designed to help both little ones and parents in quarantine.

Children’s publisher Puffin is launching an online storytelling and activities programme, to support kids during lockdown.

Due to start on Monday 6 April, Puffin will be airing 20-minute storytime sessions every weekday at 3.30pm on its YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

The programme will be broken down for different age groups. Mondays and Fridays will be for those between 0-5, while Tuesdays and Thursdays are set to be catered for children 7+ and Fridays will be for kids ages 6-11.

Sessions are set to include readings and draw-alongs from authors and illustrators, all designed to encourage kids to participate at home.

Puffin, which celebrates its 80th birthday this year, is known for classics such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Charlotte’s Web and Roald Dahl’s The BFG.

Speaking about the initiative, Puffin’s managing director Francesca Dow said, ‘Never have stories and the power of the imagination been so important than in this time of enforced isolation.

‘A book, a story, can help children escape their kitchen or their bedroom and explore new worlds of adventure, make them laugh, introduce them to new friends, learn about the world beyond their four walls, during school, bookshop and library closures.

‘We know how much joy reading can bring and that’s why Puffin will do everything to ensure that children have all they need during this time to continue in their discovery and love and sharing of books, and to Dream Big.’

In addition to the online storytelling, the publisher has recently revamped its Puffin School Site, which now offers a huge collection of resources and activities for homeschooling, including writing prompts, activity ideas and picture book packs.

Puffin is also launching a three-part podcast series on Sunday 19 April, hosted by children’s author and YouTube personality Humza Arshad.

Details of the whole Puffin programme can be found here.