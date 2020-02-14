We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A children’s writer has started a campaign to promote diversity in schools.

Writer Olly Pike is aiming to promote diversity in schools across the country with his new book, Kenny Lives with Erica and Martina.

The story aims to teach children about diversity, equality and acceptance with its bright colours, sweet characters and inspiring storyline.

Olly’s book tells the story of young boy Kenny who lives in a grey world with his two mums.

However, his world becomes a lot brighter when he has some new neighbours move into the house next door.

While Kenny and his parents are accepting of the new arrivals, many others on their street aren’t so open.

The story follows the young boy as he strives to teach everybody else about diversity and encourages them to welcome the change.

Writer Olly, who is the director of children’s educational diversity resource Pop‘n’Olly, is campaigning for the book to be available in schools around the country by later this year.

By this September, schools nationwide will be required to teach lessons on diversity and Olly is hoping for his book to be in schools by the same time.

Sharing a client review on their Instagram page, Pop‘n’Olly wrote, ‘This exceptional and wonderfully colourful read tackles some incredibly grown-up issues in a way that is easily understandable for kids.

‘Kenny Lives With Erica and Martina is a celebration of acceptance and diversity and teaches that the world is a much more colourful place when we accept those that are just a little bit different.

‘This wonderfully colourful read teaches any young reader that they can be the hero of their own story and that it’s okay to challenge things they disagree with.‘

2019 Original story by Olly Pike, and is inspired by the 1981 book 'Jenny lives with Eric and Martin' by the Danish author Susanne Bösche.

The organisation revealed on their Instagram page that they have already got the book into schools in a number of cities across the country, including, Rutland, Southampton and Brighton & Hove.

Fingers crossed Olly manages to get them into schools elsewhere!