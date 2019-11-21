Chloe Goodman has announced her pregnancy.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star, who rose to fame on MTV’s Ex On The Beach back in 2014, has announced that she is expecting her first child with QPR footballer boyfriend Grant Hall.

Speaking to Closer magazine, the TV star confirmed the lovely news, revealing that her little one is due to arrive in May of next year.

“I’ve wanted to be a mum for years,” gushed the mum-to-be. “I’m from a family of five girls and I’ve always had maternal instincts. When I met Grant, we agreed early on that we wanted to become parents, so it feels like everything has fallen into place.”

“Now that I’ve passed the three-month mark, I’ve completely dived into being pregnant,” she continued. “We started the nursery, then Grant decided he wanted to renovate the whole house so it’s perfect, and to make it baby friendly!”

The mum-to-be opened up about her panic to try and conceive after experiencing a cervical cancer scare last year.

After finding out that she had high-grade 3 abnormal cells at her first smear test, the reality star had to have an operation to remove part of her cervix, as left untreated the cells could have led to cervical cancer.

Following her ordeal, doctors assured the expectant mum that she shouldn’t have problems conceiving, but explained that she did have a higher chance of miscarrying or going into early labour.

“I knew I needed to get rid of the abnormal cells and have the op, but it was stressful because I worried I wouldn’t be able to carry a child full-term,” said Chloe. “It sparked me into trying sooner to give myself the best chance.

“There’s a plan in action and I’m being monitored. I’m not doing anything strenuous, and in December, I’ll have a pre-assessment with my consultant about when I’ll have the operation for a stitch in my cervix to prevent going into labour early.”

Congrats to Chloe and Grant on their exciting news!