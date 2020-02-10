We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pregnant Chloe Goodman has shared details of her horrifying hospital dash.

The reality star, who rose to fame on the first series of Ex On The Beach, is expecting her first child with her footballer boyfriend, Grant Hall.

The telly stunner took to Instagram yesterday to update her fans after her health took a turn for the worse.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant had been suffering from a pulmonary embolism, a condition where the lungs arteries become blocked with blood clots, and was rushed into hospital when she began coughing up blood in the middle of the night.

Sharing details of the frightening experience with her 197,000 followers, the brunette beauty shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing a stylish black jumpsuit.

Captioning the shocking upload, she penned, ‘Hey guys! So it’s been another crazy week in the Goodman/Hall household as many of you know I was back at my second home the #nhs 😂with #pulmonaryembolism I was up all night coughing and my partner noticed at 5am I was coughing up quite bad blood clots (I never turn the lights on when I go to the bathroom).

‘I decided I wanted to wait an hour before ringing 111 to see if it had stopped on it’s own which it didn’t.’

Going on to praise the National Health Service for their help with her lungs and her cervix, half of which she had removed after a cancer scare last year, Chloe went on, ‘‘The NHS have been fantastic with everything from my #incompetentcervix to having a blood clot in my right lung. They were super speedy and efficient and we managed to break what was left of it down with blood thinning injections and the next day my radiation scans showed both my lungs had then cleared.’

Reassuring fans that her health scare was nothing too serious, Chloe also urged fellow expectant mums to be aware.

‘It’s common in pregnancy especially in the winter months with 50% of pregnant women getting the condition, so to all my lovely mummy to be’s keep an eye on this as I didn’t have a clue! Me and my little princess are now happy and healthy again 💜(hopefully it lasts the remainder of my pregnancy) #babyhall.’